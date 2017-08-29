Halifax-area Tasty Budds marijuana dispensary raided 5 days after previous raid

Five days after five Tasty Budds marijuana dispensaries were raided by Nova Scotia RCMP, one of the locations has been raided again.

RCMP confirmed to Global News on Tuesday that police searched the Cole Harbour location and arrested four people. One of the people is due in Dartmouth Provincial Court Wednesday morning. The charges being faced by the person were not released nor was any other information.

READ MORE: President of Tasty Budds apologizes after RCMP raid marijuana dispensaries across Nova Scotia

10 arrests, 69 charges in original raids

Last Thursday, police executed nine search warrants at four homes and five marijuana storefronts throughout the province as a result of a Street Crime Enforcement Unit investigation by Halifax District RCMP.

Marijuana storefronts in Cole Harbour, Lower Sackville, Halifax, Antigonish, and Windsor were raided.

Police allege the storefronts were being used as a way to commit various criminal activities including the trafficking of cocaine and marijuana, selling drugs knowing they would be re-sold for criminal profit, and selling marijuana in amounts well over what is prescribed.

They allege other activities also took place, such as selling marijuana without knowledge of what it may contain — meaning there were no measures to prevent drugs from potentially being laced with dangerous chemicals — and generating revenue to purchase the proceeds of crime.

WATCH: The CEO and the president of the Tasty Budds chain of medical dispensaries in Nova Scotia were among those arrested and charged following a raid of four homes and five of the business’s locations in Nova Scotia. Steve Silva reports.

Ten people, including Tasty Budds president Mal McMeekin and its CEO, were arrested and nine were charged with various offences including trafficking of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, cannabis resin and cannabidiol. One person also faces a charge of trafficking of cocaine, while two face firearms charges.

On Monday, McMeekin, who is also Tasty Budds owner, issued an apology stating the Sackville location was the only one to harbour the alleged illegal activity. He said he does not condone such activity or promote it at his business and that since the police’s actions, he has fired all the employees at the Sackville store.

READ MORE: 10 arrests, 69 charges following N.S. RCMP raids of Tasty Budds marijuana dispensaries

Attempts to contact McMeekin were not returned by publication.

—With files from Alexander Quon, Global News