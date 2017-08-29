Canada
Carlyle company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

Carlyle company fined $35,000 after worker suffers serious spinal injury in workplace accident.

A Carlyle company has been fined after a worker suffered a serious spinal injury in a Saskatchewan workplace accident.

The worker was injured on May 11, 2016, after a chain holding an I-beam broke, causing the I-beam to strike the worker’s back.

Carlyle Contracting Services was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to ensure it provides proper safety training to workers.

The company pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 23 in Carlyle provincial court and was fined $35,000.

Three additional charges against the company were stayed.

