August 29, 2017 8:02 am
Updated: August 29, 2017 8:03 am

Shooting sends boy to Saskatoon hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Neil Fisher / Global News
A boy has been rushed to a Saskatoon hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100-block of Tache Crescent.

Saskatoon police said information is limited, but did say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police are searching the area looking for information.

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

Global News