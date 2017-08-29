Shooting sends boy to Saskatoon hospital
A boy has been rushed to a Saskatoon hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 100-block of Tache Crescent.
Saskatoon police said information is limited, but did say a 16-year-old was taken to hospital by paramedics.
The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Police are searching the area looking for information.
