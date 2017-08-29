Orcas
August 29, 2017 2:06 am
Updated: August 29, 2017 2:07 am

It doesn’t get more B.C. than an orca breaching right in a kayaker’s face

By National Online Journalist  Global News

An orca leaps out of the water near a kayaker off of Gartley Beach on Aug. 26, 2017.

Kalyssa Heinrich
When Ken Heinrich went kayaking with his daughters off Gartley Beach in the Comox area on Saturday, he didn’t know that he was setting himself up for the “most amazing animal experience of my life.”

What began as a simple night of paddling turned into a uniquely B.C. experience as a pod of orcas began swimming right in front of them.

And not just swimming — breaching and playing right alongside them, giving them a front-row seat to a show by B.C. wildlife that few have a chance to see.

“The pod simply kept working their way towards us and gave us a once in a lifetime view of them,” Heinrich told Global News.

“After a while they simply moved on to wherever they were heading next.

Heinrich captured a video of the orcas that he posted to YouTube.

Meanwhile, his daughter Kalyssa caught some photos of a whale leaping out of the water, just after the sun set behind the horizon.

An orca leaps out of the water near a kayaker off of Gartley Beach on Aug. 26, 2017.

Kalyssa Henrich

An orca leaps out of the water near a kayaker off of Gartley Beach on Aug. 26, 2017.

Kalyssa Heinrich

An orca leaps out of the water near a kayaker off of Gartley Beach on Aug. 26, 2017.

Kalyssa Heinrich

