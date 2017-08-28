Canadian Red Cross opens donation portal for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Canadians looking to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas now have a safe and reliable way to do so.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched an official appeal for donations to help victims of the storm and subsequent floods.

Canadian Red Cross Vice President for B.C. and the Yukon Kimberly Nemrava said cash donations are the best way to help.

“These allow us to move quickly, it allows the donations to be the most appropriate to what’s needed in the area, and quite frankly the American Red Cross has already mobilized to help the people affected.”

At least three people have been killed by the storm, and U.S. officials warn that 30,000 people could be in need of shelter by the end of the week as extensive flooding swamps the state.

Two more feet of rain are expected for some parts of Texas in the coming days, and images of desperate rescues in areas of Houston have poured out of the region.

“The American Red Cross is already responding with shelter supplies for over 34,000 people, over 80 tractor trailer loads of blankets, cots, meals, comfort kits are on the ground in Texas.”

In an era of online crowdfunding — sometimes honest, and sometimes unscrupulous — making a donation through the Red Cross is a way Canadians can be sure their dollars are going where they are supposed to, Nemrava added.

“The Red Cross is very, very careful on how we manage every donation, and manage those dollars very carefully.”

The Canadian Red Cross and its U.S. counterpart are highly integrated, Nemrava said, to the point where there are still actually American Red Cross volunteers here in B.C. assisting evacuees from the province’s wildfires.

Canadians looking to donate can do so online here, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.