New Brunswick family gets high-profile support from former MP in fight to keep horses

A family from Salisbury, N.B. fighting to keep their horses in a dispute over zoning issues, is getting some high-profile support from Saint John lawyer and former Liberal MP, Paul Zed.

Just over a month ago, the Dangremond family, who moved to Canada from the Netherlands just over four years ago, applied to the southeast planning commission to have their property rezoned for rural use to allow them to keep their horses. The Southeast Planning commission will make its recommendations to council at Monday night’s meeting.

Zed said the decision by the town wasn’t common sense. He has offered to act as a mediator for the Dangremonds at a village council meeting on Monday night.

READ MORE: Zoning issues may cost New Brunswick family their horses

Zed is hoping their application will be accepted.

“Instead of spending thousands of dollars of tax payer money for something that is a very simple stroke of a pen to change a bylaw, I think that is the more sensible collaborative approach,” he said.

Fifteen-year-old Valerie Dangremond said her horses, Misty and Reiner, have helped her through the transition of her family moving to Canada.

“I am just really nervous that they are going to reject it,” she said.

“It was really rough not having your family here and then have the horses helped me so much”

The family was notified just over a year ago by the Southeast Planning Commission that they had violated Salisbury’s zoning rules and could not keep Misty and Reiner on their six-acre property.

“It’s sad and it shouldn’t be,” said Valerie’s mother, Gerry, who said they’ve been fighting to keep their pets for more than a year.

WATCH: Salisbury, N.B. family given two weeks notice to find new home for horses

Despite having more than 800 signatures of support on a petition, she says they were told earlier this summer that they had 10 days to find a new home for their pets.

Yet the horses remain on the family’s property.

Zed has said he’ll take on the family’s case pro-bono should the matter go to court. Everyone is hoping it doesn’t come to that.

“Hopefully he will be able to help us mediate and find a solution,” said Gerry.

But even if the planning commission makes a recommendation for rezoning which council approves, the Dangremonds are still months away from finding out whether or not they will actually get to keep their horses.

The rezoning process takes several months and also requires a public hearing.

Despite all the stress, Valerie has settled into her new home in Salisbury,

“I don’t regret moving to Canada ever,” she said.