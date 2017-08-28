Hamilton police looking for suspect who tried on $86K Rolex and fled

Police are looking to track down a suspect who allegedly left a Hamilton jewelry store wearing an $86,000 watch in a brazen afternoon theft last month.

According to police, on July 15, a man visited Ashley Jewelers at Lime Ridge Mall and claimed he wanted to buy the watch.

“It is believed the suspect knew the store had this particular watch in stock,” Hamilton police stated in a media release on Monday.

Staff retrieved the pricey timepiece, a platinum Rolex Daytona, from a safe and allowed him to try it on. He then fled in a vehicle that was waiting for him, investigators said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

