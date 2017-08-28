Houston man dives after, catches fish inside flooded home after Hurricane Harvey

One Houston family attempted to weave in some lightness in the devastation brought on by the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

Videos posted to social media by Viviana Saldana show her father Saul Saldana diving into the floodwater that had seeped into their home, chasing after a rogue fish.

Saldana explained that the fish found its way into their home when they opened their back door in an attempt to let out some of the water inside.

The absurdity of the situation, combined with her father’s antics, elicited laughs from the family and racked up over 25 million views online.

READ MORE: Twitter plea helps save Houston seniors stuck in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

Saldana’s father finally captured the fish, to which she commented on Twitter: “Why go out looking for food when the food comes to our living room?”

Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday. The rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths as of Tuesday morning.

— With files from Michael Graczyk, the Associated Press