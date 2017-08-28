Alanna Koch expected to announce Saskatchewan Party leadership aspirations

Saskatchewan’s top civil servant may be entering the Saskatchewan Party leadership campaign.

Alanna Koch, who is the deputy minister to the premier, is making an announcement Monday morning at a farm south of Regina.

READ MORE: What hurdles potential candidates in Sask. Party leadership race face

She was named to the post in May 2016, the first woman in Saskatchewan to hold that position.

It has been widely speculated that Koch, who has an extensive background in agriculture, will enter the race to replace Premier Brad Wall.

“She’s got a background in agriculture, in the corporate world, she’s incredibly competent,” said Jim Farney, who is a political science associate professor at the University of Regina.

“She’s spoken very well in how to develop female leaders in both the public and private sector.”

She would be the fourth person to enter the leadership race, joining Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Jeremy Harrison and Gord Wyant.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Party to elect new leader in January

Parks Minister Ken Cheveldayoff is also expected to enter the race on Monday.

He is making an announcement at noon Monday in Saskatoon.

Cabinet members have until Aug. 28 to announce their intentions to run for the Saskatchewan Party leadership and resign from cabinet.

With files from David Baxter