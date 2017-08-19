Saskatchewan Party to elect new leader in January

The Saskatchewan Party announced that a new leader will be elected at a leadership convention in Saskatoon next year.

A new leader will be elected through a one-member, one-vote voting system on Jan. 27, 2018.

READ MORE: Premier Brad Wall resigns as leader of Sask. Party

On Aug. 10, Premier Brad Wall announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the Saskatchewan Party once it had chosen a new leader.

The nomination filing deadline for candidates is Nov. 24.

Saskatchewan Party executive director Patrick Bundrock was appointed on Saturday by the provincial council as the electoral officer for the leadership election process.

“The next few months are going to be busy for the Saskatchewan Party, but they will be historic months,” Bundrock said in a press release.

“I look forward to the challenge of leading the party and leadership election organizing committee by running a smooth election process.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan finance minister says budget update before leadership decision

The deadline to purchase a Saskatchewan Party membership in order to vote is Dec. 8.