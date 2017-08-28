Eastern Canadian premiers, New England governors meet in Prince Edward Island

Eastern Canadian premiers are slated to talk trade as they meet with New England governors in Prince Edward Island on Monday.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan is hosting the gathering in Charlottetown, where he and his Atlantic counterparts, as well as Quebec’s Philippe Couillard, will participate in panel discussions on trade, climate change and new energy solutions.

MacLauchlan has said current talks on NAFTA and softwood lumber will be top of mind during the meetings.

Hundreds of businesses are also in Charlottetown, for “matchmaking” sessions to develop new cross-border trading relationships.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is to head to D.C. to meet with a senior member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, in a final push to have his province exempt from hefty duties on softwood lumber exports.

It’s the second time in two months that Gallant will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to make New Brunswick’s case – ahead of a final determination expected September 7.

