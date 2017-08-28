Politics
August 28, 2017 9:31 am
Updated: August 28, 2017 9:34 am

Eastern Canadian premiers, New England governors meet in Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: New Hampshire Governor Margaret Hassan, Rhode island Commissioner Marion Gold, Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Paul Davis, PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, Maine Governor Paul Lepage, and former Nova Scotia MLA Michel Samson pose for a photo at the 39th Annual Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers in St.John's, N.L., Monday, August 31, 2015.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press
Eastern Canadian premiers are slated to talk trade as they meet with New England governors in Prince Edward Island on Monday.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan is hosting the gathering in Charlottetown, where he and his Atlantic counterparts, as well as Quebec’s Philippe Couillard, will participate in panel discussions on trade, climate change and new energy solutions.

MacLauchlan has said current talks on NAFTA and softwood lumber will be top of mind during the meetings.

Hundreds of businesses are also in Charlottetown, for “matchmaking” sessions to develop new cross-border trading relationships.

On Tuesday, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is to head to D.C. to meet with a senior member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, in a final push to have his province exempt from hefty duties on softwood lumber exports.

It’s the second time in two months that Gallant will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to make New Brunswick’s case – ahead of a final determination expected September 7.

Reporter Marieke Walsh is providing live coverage of the meeting.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

