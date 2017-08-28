Calgary mayoral election candidates to debate arts and culture in public forum

Calgary’s eight mayoral candidates are set to go head-to-head Monday in a public debate discussing arts and culture.

During the event, candidates will provide the audience with their arts and cultural platforms, and answer questions from Calgary’s arts community.

The forum runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Theatre Junction Grand and features Shawn Baldwin, Andre Chabot, Dr. Emile Gabriel, Paul Hughes, David Lapp, Naheed Nenshi, Bill Smith and David Tremblay.

The event will be moderated by Wordfest CEO Shelley Youngblut and is presented by Alberta Theatre Projects, One Yellow Rabbit, Theatre Junction and Calgary’s Cornerstone Arts Organizations in association with Creative Calgary.

Tickets were free but are no longer available.

Calgary’s municipal election will be held on Oct. 16.