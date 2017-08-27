Canada
August 27, 2017 7:36 pm

3 dead, 4 seriously injured in Bruce Peninsula car crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

TOBERMORY, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and four are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Bruce County on Saturday night.

Officers say a car driving erratically collided with an SUV in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Both drivers were killed, as was the passenger in the SUV.

The car’s four passengers were all hospitalized.

One of them was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver and passengers in the car were all from the Mississauga-Brampton area.

No other identifying information has yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate.

