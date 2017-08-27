‘Methamphetamine has absolutely gripped the city’: Winnipeg police

Meth has “gripped the city,” according to Winnipeg police.

After another in a long line of methamphetamine-related arrests, Constable Jay Murray spoke Sunday about the increase of the drug on city streets, calling it the worst he’s ever seen.

“I would say the majority of property crime in this city is related to the methamphetamine subculture,” Murray said. “We’ve started to see violent crimes now too…to fuel this addiction.”

Early Saturday morning, police arrested a man after he was reported to be “prowling” through Dawson Road and Marion Street yards. He was found to be the subject of two arrest warrants.

The man was in possession of methamphetamine, a weapon, and break-in tools.

Tyler Perry David Gauthier, a 38-year-old from Selkirk, is facing charges for possession of a weapon, possession of a scheduled substance, possession of break-in instruments, public mischief, fail to comply with a probation order, and a Highway traffic Act charge for operating a bicycle on the sidewalk.

Police said Saturday’s arrest is just the latest example of individuals possessing meth looking to commit crime.

“This is yet another example of what methamphetamine is doing to the city,” Cst. Murray said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve stood up on this podium and indicated a large amount of the crime has to do with methamphetamine.”

“We see it everywhere.”

Cst. Murray said he chalks the increase of methamphetamine in Winnipeg up to the fact that it is a very easy drug to make. He said Sunday that it’s very likely being produced within the city.