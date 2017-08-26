Winnipeg police tactical unit on Magnus Avenue for investigation

Winnipeg Police are asking the public to stay away from two blocks in the Burrows Keewatin area due to an ongoing investigation.

The W.P.D. Tactical Unit, an armored vehicle, and at least five police vehicles are on scene at Magnus Avenue.

There is currently no word on what they are investigating.

Magnus is closed to traffic between Leo Novak Street and Railway Street. A section of Burrows Avenue near Railway has also been closed.

Officers stress there is no risk to the public.

More details to follow.