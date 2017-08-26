Entertainment
Stephen King retaliates after Trump Twitter block: ‘No clowns for you, Donald’

In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
BANGOR, Maine — Stephen King is retaliating against President Donald Trump for blocking him on Twitter.

In a post late Thursday, the Maine horror author said he would block Trump from seeing the upcoming movie “It” or the currently showing television series Mr. Mercedes, both based on his books.

King’s tweet says “No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.”

The movie It is about a group of children who confront their fears while confronting the evil balloon-carrying clown, Pennywise. The movie is due out next month.

Mr. Mercedes is about a killer who drives a stolen Mercedes into a crowd. The series began airing earlier this month on the Audience network.

King was blocked by the president this summer. He has a long history of being critical of Trump.

