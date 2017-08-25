Sexual assault charges laid against hospital security guard in Newmarket

A security guard at a Newmarket hospital is facing sexual assault charges after two victims came forward with allegations.

York Regional Police say officers began investigating in July after a 16-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by a security guard from Southlake Regional Health Centre.

READ MORE: Suspect in sexual assault of 8-year-old girl at Toronto day camp posed as parent: police

The girl told police she knew him from a previous visit to the hospital, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted her off hospital grounds after he finished work.

During the investigation, a second alleged victim came forward with allegations.

A 19-year-old woman told police she had made friends with the security guard while at the hospital and that he had sexually assaulted her after she left the hospital.

Pabiram Ravichandran, 24, of Aurora, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear at a Newmarket court on Sept. 13.

York police have released an image of the man and urge any further alleged victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).