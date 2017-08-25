Police ask for help identifying lost boy

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the help identifying a little boy who was found wandering near Knottwood Road East and 13 Avenue in Mill Woods between 3 and 4 p.m. Thursday.

A resident found the child walking alone on the street.

He’s believed to be between two and three years old. He was wearing the clothing pictured in the above photo when he was found.

Police are asking anyone who knows the boy, where he lives, or his parents to call police.

The child is currently in the care of the Child at Risk Response Team.