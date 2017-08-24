Watch the Kelowna-area wildfire erupt like a volcano in this stunning timelapse

It’s one thing to watch an established wildfire ignite B.C.’s vast, mountainous landscapes.

It’s quite another to watch it flare up from a small burst of smoke into an inferno.

Coverage of wildfires on Globalnews.ca:

The 380-hectare Philpott Road wildfire was reported near Kelowna at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

And Global News cameras were there to catch it from the beginning of its life.

A timelapse video from the area (which you can watch above this story) shows the wildfire breaking out from behind a mountain that overlooks a quaint Okanagan landscape.

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued as 380-hectare wildfire breaks out in Joe Rich area near Kelowna

The wildfire has resulted in an evacuation order that affects an estimated 474 properties and 1,100 people, according to the Central Okanagan Regional District.

Approximately 2,500 FortisBC customers also lost their power.

In a Thursday update, the BC Wildfire Service said the cause of the fire is still being investigated