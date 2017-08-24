Severe thunderstorms expected through central Alberta Thursday

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for parts of central Alberta Thursday afternoon, including Edmonton. Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms into Thursday evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front Thursday afternoon and persist into the evening hours, Environment Canada said on its website.

“Thunderstorms developing this afternoon have the potential to become severe,” Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said, adding the main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

“The thundershowers will be quite isolated. Singular cells will be moving mostly eastward across the region,” he said. “Within thundershowers there will be heavy rain shafts and hail cores. Some hail may be large enough to cause damage.

“Wind gusts on the leading edge of some storms could peak up to 90 km/h.”

As of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the warnings were in place for regions west and north of the Capital Region. Edmonton was under a severe thunderstorm watch.

City of Edmonton now included in the severe t-storm watch zone. Warnings in place to the W. #yeg #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/fAuzAsNa9s — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 24, 2017

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

