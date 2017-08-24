Towers proposed for 115 Street and Jasper Avenue to take advantage of laneway

A developer from Vancouver has noticed the talk in Edmonton of animating Jasper avenue and is trying to get in on the act.

Greenlong Construction has bought a pair of properties at 115 Street and is proposing two towers that not only will add a retail podium to the avenue, but more in the back of the building using the laneway.

“I find it interesting where our office is, [at 112 Street] there’s a ton of people that walk through the lane, and so I started to realize the value of lanes providing additional connections that are not always on our main streets,” said Kim Petrin, a senior planner with Stantec.

The plan includes a three storey podium on Jasper Avenue, with the tower reaching 48 storeys above with 375 units. Tucked in behind will be another podium with 37 storeys. The podium will be used to create individual store fronts.

“It starts to bring back the activity that we once saw as Jasper Ave as a main street, and those things will be definitely part of this project,” Petrin said. “We’ve got a tower that’s going to be stepped back from the podium so it’ll continue that focus of the pedestrian environment in the two to three storey range, with some landscaping and all the exciting stuff that’s happening with the Imagine Jasper Avenue project.”

The 48 storeys will match the 45 storey Emerald Tower from Regency Developments one block over at 114 Street. Petrin said the laneway concept will start to evolve heading west.

Unlike what Emerald got approved by city council in June, all of the parking will be below ground.

“There’s no parkade in the podium,” she said. “That was one of the hot topics on the other project but the parking is all underground. There may be a couple of stalls in the lane or front access in the lane for visitor parking.”

One of the properties is a vacant lot, while the other is the location of the Co Co Di restaurant at 11454 Jasper Avenue.

So far there is no rezoning application into the city. They’re still in the early stages of gaining public opinion. An open house will be Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m. at 10107 – 115 street.

Petrin said Greenlong hasn’t decided yet if these will be rentals or condos.

She said it’ll likely be the latter part of next year before a rezoning application goes to city council.