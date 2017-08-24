$25,000 reward for info offered by father of baby boy who died in Edmonton arson

A father whose baby boy died and wife was left in serious condition from an arson is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Cordell Brown said the $25,000 reward is coming from inheritance he received after his mother passed away.

“I’m hoping that by offering this money that I can make the streets of Edmonton safer so that no other babies are murdered in this way,” Brown said.

“I think the people who did this are animals. They deserve to be in jail.”

Cordell Brown. Father of 5 month old who died in Ambleside arson now offering reward for info that leads to arrest.

Brown’s five-month-old son, Hunter Brown, died when the family’s Edmonton home was set on fire shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Losing him is like a really mind-boggling catastrophe in our mind,” Brown told Global News Wednesday afternoon.

“I couldn’t even see him at the hospital. I looked at him for one second and just walked away and started crying.”

Last picture taken of 5 month old Hunter Brown who died in fire

Hunter and his mother, Angie Tang, were pulled by firefighters from their burning home in the Ambleside neighbourhood. Police determined the fire was deliberately set and are now investigating Hunter’s death as the city’s 32nd homicide. An autopsy revealed Hunter died of smoke inhalation.

Brown said he doesn’t know who started the deadly blaze.

“I haven’t murdered anyone, so I can’t imagine why someone would want to murder me or my son or my wife or anyone who’s living in my house.”

Tang remains in hospital in critical but stable condition. Brown said he was that his wife will remain in hospital for weeks as she recovers from smoke inhalation.

“After she found out that Hunter was murdered, she’s been heavily sedated,” Brown said.

“She’s intubated. She’s not breathing on her own. She’s intubated and she’s in intensive care.”

While the investigation continued, police said they didn’t have any suspects in custody.

Big focus of investigation today is on front of the house. Sniffer dog here. Items pulled from house by fire investigators.

Five other people lived in the home and were able to make it out before fire crews arrived.

“This fire has wrecked not just one family but numerous families. We’re all devastated,” Brown said.

“This isn’t a prank or a joke or anything like that. One person died but many people could have died.”

Brown said he’s returned to his home several times since Tuesday’s fire to salvage family heirlooms.

“Everything before my mom died from cancer last year that she left me is all in the house. I’m trying to get it out of the house, but as you can see, the police won’t let me in and it looks like they’re going to demolish the house this morning.”