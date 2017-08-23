Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump

U.S. first lady Melania Trump has thanked Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump against online bullying.

On Monday evening, Clinton came to the defense of Donald Trump’s son, after a news site criticised the casual attire he wore home after the family’s summer vacation.

“Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying,” the first lady tweeted Tuesday. The hashtag was a reference to her promise to work as the first lady to combat cyberbullying.

On Sunday, the conservative news publication The Daily Caller criticized the president’s 11-year-old son’s style and clothing.

Ford Springer, The Daily Caller columnist, wrote that since Barron doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son “the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.”

“Barron was returning to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday and while the president and first lady travelled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theatre,” the column said.

But the article received widespread criticism, including a tweet from Clinton.

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” Clinton tweeted.



It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

Earlier this year, Clinton defended Barron after he was the target of a joke by a Saturday Night Live writer. The writer was later suspended.

— With files from the Associated Press