Politics
August 23, 2017 12:03 am
Updated: August 23, 2017 12:05 am

Donald Trump thinks ‘we’ll probably end up terminating NAFTA at some point’

By National Online Journalist  Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he doesn't think he can "make a deal" on NAFTA negotiations and it will probably get "terminated."

In a speech that lasted over an hour, U.S. President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Phoenix that his administration might end up terminating the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) “at some point.”

The remarks came six days after Canada, Mexico and the U.S. came to the table to kick off the renegotiation of a free-trade agreement that Trump has made a cornerstone of his election campaign, and his presidency.

Addressing the agreement, Trump said, “personally, I don’t think we can make a deal, because we have been so badly taken advantage of.

“They have made such great deals, both of the countries, in particular Mexico, that I don’t think we can make a deal. So I think we’ll end up terminating NAFTA at some point, OK, probably.”

Trump went on to say that, “I told you from the first day, we will renegotiate NAFTA or we will terminate NAFTA, I personally don’t think you can make a deal without a termination but we’ll wait to see what happens, OK?”

The president’s remarks came toward the end of a speech that touched on matters such as the Charlottesville protests, and how Trump believed his words about the incident were ignored by the media.

