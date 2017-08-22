Crime
August 22, 2017 9:00 pm

Richmond Mountie enforcing distracted driving rules struck in hit-and-run

By Staff The Canadian Press

CMP say a Mountie enforcing distracted driving laws in Richmond, B.C., was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Global News / File
A A

RICHMOND, B.C. – RCMP say a Mountie enforcing distracted driving laws in Richmond, B.C., was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say an officer stopped a brown 2005 Audi after the driver was seen allegedly using a mobile device while behind the wheel on Monday.

The driver stopped but then suddenly turned to speed away, hitting the officer and a police vehicle.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and RCMP say the police vehicle was substantially damaged.

A civilian vehicle that was also struck had minor damage.

The Audi was eventually found badly damaged and abandoned in Vancouver, and police say it’s being examined for forensic identification.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
RCMP
Richmond
Richmond distracted driving hit-and-run
Richmond RCMP hit-and-run

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News