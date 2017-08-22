Richmond Mountie enforcing distracted driving rules struck in hit-and-run

RICHMOND, B.C. – RCMP say a Mountie enforcing distracted driving laws in Richmond, B.C., was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Police say an officer stopped a brown 2005 Audi after the driver was seen allegedly using a mobile device while behind the wheel on Monday.
The driver stopped but then suddenly turned to speed away, hitting the officer and a police vehicle.
The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and RCMP say the police vehicle was substantially damaged.
A civilian vehicle that was also struck had minor damage.
The Audi was eventually found badly damaged and abandoned in Vancouver, and police say it’s being examined for forensic identification.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
