Bullet pierces windshield of Toronto parking enforcement vehicle in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after a parking enforcement vehicle was struck by a bullet in Etobicoke.
Police said they received a call of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on 13th Street near Lake Shore Boulevard.
Officers on scene located a Toronto police parking enforcement vehicle with damage to the passenger side windshield.
Police said the parking enforcement officer was uninjured as he was working outside when the shots were fired.
Officers also located property damage to a home nearby following the shooting.
There’s no word on any suspects in connection to the incident.
Police are urging anyone with information or surveillance video from the area to come forward.
