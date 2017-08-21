Province announces funding for Reynolds-Alberta Museum renovations

After running out of space, the Reynolds-Alberta Museum will be able to build a new collections space, thanks to funding from the provincial government.

The $39.5 million will be given over three years and will allow the Wetaskiwin, Alta. museum to “protect and preserve hundreds of irreplaceable artifacts that represent Alberta’s transportation and technological heritage,” the province said in a release Monday.

“The Reynolds museum is an important attraction for families, tourists and school children learning about Alberta’s transportation and industrial heritage,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricard Miranda said. “This investment will help continue to attract even more visitors, grow rural tourism and create jobs.”

Exactly what the collections space will look like isn’t clear yet as the project is in the initial planning stages. The province did say it will be between 9,000 and 10,000 square metres in size.

The museum’s current collection includes more than 6,400 artifacts including vintage automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, aircraft, tractors, agricultural implements and industrial equipment.

“This investment will allow the museum to continue its unique work and honours the legacy of Alberta visionary Stan Reynolds and many others in their commitment to preserve and share Alberta’s transportation history,” Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next 12 months and the museum will remain open during any work.