Quebec police say ‘strong possibility of arrests’ following Sunday protest

Quebec City police are saying there is a very strong possibility there will be more arrests in connection with violence during dueling demonstrations over the weekend.

A right-wing group called La Meute gathered Sunday to protest what it claims is a too-charitable refugee and immigration policy by the federal and Quebec governments.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the anti-immigration protesters intolerant and racist.

Quebec City police spokesman David Poitras said Monday protesters who showed up to counter La Meute turned violent and assaulted officers and caused vandalism.

Protestors wearing black with their faces covered smashed @merjvv's camera. pic.twitter.com/Zv47DW5tf1 — Dan Spector (@danspector) August 20, 2017

He says police will be looking through videotape and photo evidence as well as gathering officer testimony and adds there is a strong possibility people will be arrested and charged.

Poitras says La Meute was supposed to march through the streets on Sunday afternoon but its members were confined to an underground garage for hours after counter-protesters blocked their exit and wanted a confrontation.

