Asylum seekers entering Quebec on the rise: immigration department

The influx of asylum seekers entering Canada continues to grow.

Quebec’s Immigration Department has released new numbers showing that 6,580 people entered the country and made claims in Quebec in the first six months of the year.

That’s more than the 5,505 who made similar claims in all of 2016.

2,785 are currently being temporarily housed in the greater Montreal area.

READ MORE: Couillard warns would-be asylum seekers: “There is no guarantee”

But for many it hasn’t been easy.

Some of the asylum seekers have been victims of fraud, according to one organization that specializes in helping newly arrived immigrants find housing.

Kimmyanne Brown, a legal officer with OEIL (Organisation d’éducation et d’information au logement), in the Côte-des-Neiges district, says some newcomers are making deposits on apartments without receiving receipts or even getting a chance to visit the apartments.

READ MORE: Border services overwhelmed as Haitians continue to seek asylum in Quebec

“When they come, they’re in a very vulnerable state because they’ve been abused by people, crooks or landlords who took their money. That’s why they’re coming to our office,” Brown said.

Many asylum seekers are Haitians arriving via the U.S., but also come from India, Columbia, Mexico and Turkey, the immigration department reports.