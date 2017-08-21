Solar eclipse 2017: Live coverage as the solar eclipse crosses North America

Millions of people across Canada will be treated to a partial solar eclipse while a total solar eclipse will transverse parts of the U.S. for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Several states in the U.S. will see the rare total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely cover the sun. The path of totality will stretch from Salem, Ore., to Chaleston, S.C. The total eclipse will last from 10:16 a.m. PT to 2:48 p.m. ET.

Solar eclipse 2017: Everything Canadians need to know about the event

Canadians will see a partial eclipse, with the western coast seeing the most dramatic coverage of the sun.

People across the continent are gearing up to catch a glimpse of the event, which according to NASA will begin just after 9 a.m. PT.

Canadians in Victoria will see as much as 91 per cent of the sun go dark, giving them the best view in the country, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Vancouver residents are close behind at 88 per cent.

WATCH ABOVE: Coverage of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse

The eclipse will move east, giving those in Regina about 80 per cent of an eclipse, and those in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto 70 to 75 per cent coverage. Ottawa and Montreal will see a partial eclipse with 60 to 70 per cent of the sun covered by the moon. Those further east in Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s will see 60 per cent or less.

The eclipse will begin in Canada in Victoria at 9:09 a.m. PT, and will be visible last in St. John’s at 3:29 p.m. NT.

