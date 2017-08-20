German Club marks 60 years with citizenship ceremony

The German Canadian Club Concordia marked 60 years in Saskatoon on Sunday.

While German culture and cuisine was on display, there was also a Canadian citizenship ceremony which took place.

Sakina Bikuta was one of 15 people who took the oath.

“For me I’m feeling joy. I’m feeling happy. I’m so, so happy,” Bikuta said with a big smile on her face.

Bikuta and her two sons are originally from Congo, and moved to Canada in 2007.

“It’s a big day for the new citizens. It’s always a pleasure and exciting to be part of it and share some of their excitement and pleasure too. They’ve worked hard and they’ve prepared a long time to get to this point,” presiding official Jim Miller said.

The 15 new citizens originate from five different countries including the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Congo and Nepal.

Organizers with the German Canadian Club said they’re proud to host the citizenship ceremony on their 60-year milestone.

“I happen to be third generation immigrants from Germany. We’re welcoming other people in and saying, ‘Come on in, there’s room for everybody,’” Jeff Leuchen said.

The cultural event featured German food, entertainment, dancing and music, all to keep tradition alive.

“It was their hard work, for the last 60 years have kept this open. We’re standing on some shoulders of some tall, hardworking people and it’s our job to keep this going,” Leuchen explained.