The Jill Bennett Show: Vancouverites might not need to travel to witness solar eclipse

People in Metro Vancouver don’t necessarily have to travel to Oregon to take in Monday’s solar eclipse.

Jaymie Matthews, an astronomy professor at the University of British Columbia, says the maximum eclipse will be seen from Metro Vancouver at 10:21 a.m.

“At that point, as seen from Metro Vancouver, the sun will be 86 or 87 per cent eclipsed,” he said. “The sun will, if you’re looking at it with the right kind of protection of projection from a telescope, look like a very bright crescent moon in the sky.”

Matthews adds people need to be cautious and pay attention to their natural body instincts not to look directly at the sun during the eclipse.

“People pay attention to that most of the time. They don’t try to stare at the sun. It’s because of all of the interest in the eclipse and all the attention, some people may be inclined to overcome their better instincts and their natural protective impulses to try to do that.”

For people looking to catch a glimpse of the eclipse in Metro Vancouver, Matthews says weather won’t be an issue.

“For the partial phases of the eclipse and what we’ll see here and across Canada, actually the partial eclipse is a little more weather-proof.”

Matthews was speaking on CKNW’s Jill Bennett Show.