Interim supervised injection site to open Monday in Toronto: Health Canada

Health Canada has confirmed its approval of an interim supervised injection site that will open in downtown Toronto, starting Monday.

The interim site will be located at 277 Victoria Street, in the same building where a permanent location – which is currently undergoing renovations – will be opened.

In a statement issued Sunday, Health Canada said the site passed all of its inspections.

READ MORE: 3 safe injection sites approved for Toronto

“Supervised Consumption sites are an important harm reduction measure and part of the Government of Canada’s comprehensive, collaborative, compassionate and evidence-based approach to drug policy,” the statement read.

“International and Canadian evidence shows that, when properly established and maintained, supervised consumption sites save lives and improve health without increasing drug use or crime in the surrounding area.”

The approval of the interim site comes after harm reduction workers set up an unsanctioned safe injection site in Moss Park earlier in the month, saying the space was needed as the city grapples with a string of fatal and non-fatal overdoses, many believe to be connected to fentanyl.

READ MORE: Toronto trying to open supervised injection site ahead of schedule

Three permanent sites were originally slated to open in the fall, but the city announced it would speed up the opening of all three, as well as widening the distribution of the opioid overdose medication naloxone to public health staff, community agencies and first responders.

The two other locations will be Queen West-Central Toronto Community Health Centre and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

—With files from The Canadian Press

.@HealthCanada has finished inspection of a proposed interim supervised consumption site at The Works in #Toronto. #supervisedinjection — Health Canada (@HealthCanada) August 20, 2017