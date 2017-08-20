‘Unintended targets’: Winnipeg police on home shot at Saturday

A Winnipeg family is coming to terms with being the unintended targets of a shooting on Saturday, according to police.

Winnipeg Police said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue for a report of a shot that had been fired at a home.

Officers said their investigation determined that three men had driven to the area and a shot from a shotgun was fired through a front window.

Constable Jay Murray, with the Winnipeg Police Service explaining that he believes the home was an unintended target.

“Wrong house or right house it’s concerning. The fact that they would have a firearm, and be willing to discharge in the city towards where somebody lives,” Murray said.

The men then fled the scene but were later located.

Three people, including an 18-month-old baby were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

When the suspects were found just one block down int he 100 block of Selkirk Avenue, police also found a sawed-off shotgun.

All three have been charged, including Richard Denis Champagne, Timothy Hiebert, and Raymond Lorne Smith for charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, and discharge a firearm with intent.

Officers said all three are known to police.