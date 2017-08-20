Alberta man dies while snorkeling in Hawaii

Global News has learned a man from Alberta died while snorkeling in Hawaii this past week.

The Maui Fire Department (MFD) said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. (local time) Wednesday, when the 58-year-old man was snorkeling in west Maui near Honolua Bay.

MFD identified the victim as William Torrie. Several online posts said Torrie was a beloved member of Calgary’s community theatre family.

Officials said the man was pulled to shore by someone on an anchored sailboat nearby after they heard cries for help.

According to a news release obtained by Global News, “The victim, a 58-year-old man visiting from Alberta, Canada was snorkeling with family members when he was found unresponsive and brought to shore on a rocky area of the bay, some 100 yards (91 metres) from the beach.”

The MFD said bystanders performed CPR on the victim before emergency crews arrived.

It is believed the man from Alberta was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the man or the incident have been released.