Four Iraqi sailors dead after ships collide

By Staff Reuters

This Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 photo, shows An aerial view of Iraq's main port of Umm Qasr, near Basra, Iraq. A Jordanian investing company said Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, that Iraq has received a large vessel for the first time in its history, thanks to rehabilitation work on its main port. The spokesman of Aloreen For Investment Ltd., Bahjat al-Timimi, said that the Panama-flagged container ship MSC Rita docked in the southern port of Umm Qasr on the Persian Gulf with a cargo of 2,641 containers. ()

AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani
An Iraqi ship sank on Saturday after a collision with another vessel in Iraq’s territorial waters, killing at least four sailors, Iraqi state television reported.

Diving support vessel al-Misbar had 21 sailors on board, of which 10 were rescued, the Baghdad-based channel said, citing a statement from the transportation ministry.

The search for survivors was continuing in late hours of Saturday, it said, giving no details about the other ship involved in the collision, a bulk carrier registered in Saint Vincent, the Royal Arsenal.

Al-Misbar is owned by the Iraq’s state-run ports authority.

