Donald Trump thanks Steve Bannon for service during campaign in farewell tweet

A day after Steve Bannon was ousted from his post as White House Chief Strategist, U.S. President Donald Trump praised his former campaign chairman for his service and his role in assisting the run against “Crooked Hillary Clinton.”

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S,” Trump tweeted.

Trump on Friday parted ways with Bannon in the latest White House shake-up, a couple of weeks after both former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci were let go.

The White House released a statement Friday afternoon stating that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bannon mutually agreed that would no longer serve in his role as White House Chief Strategist.

It's official. 🚨 Steve Bannon is out, a year and a day after he became chairman of the Trump campaign. https://t.co/bz2Tg2bSXq—

Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) August 18, 2017

While the White House claims that the resignation was a mutual decision, a source told Reuters, “they gave him an opportunity to step down knowing that he was going to be forced to.”

Bannon has returned to his role as executive chairman to Breitbart News, a position he held before joining Trump’s campaign.

However, the New York Times cited White House officials Friday who said Bannon had submitted his resignation on Aug. 7, which was then delayed due to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

-With files from Reuters.