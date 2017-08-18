Canada
August 18, 2017 9:09 pm

Smoke from Brocket-area grass fire can be seen from Lethbridge

By Online journalist  Global News

Clouds of smoke seen from Lethbridge late Friday afternoon appears to be coming from a grass fire burning at least 50 kilometres west of the city.

The Blood Tribe Police told Global News a grass fire started in the community of Brocket and was moving in the direction of Fort Macleod, about 20 minutes away.

The City of Lethbridge tweeted the smoke residents were seeing was coming from a “fire near Fort Macleod.”

-With files from Joe Scarpelli

