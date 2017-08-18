Smoke from Brocket-area grass fire can be seen from Lethbridge
A A
Clouds of smoke seen from Lethbridge late Friday afternoon appears to be coming from a grass fire burning at least 50 kilometres west of the city.
The Blood Tribe Police told Global News a grass fire started in the community of Brocket and was moving in the direction of Fort Macleod, about 20 minutes away.
The City of Lethbridge tweeted the smoke residents were seeing was coming from a “fire near Fort Macleod.”
-With files from Joe Scarpelli
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.