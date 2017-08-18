Smoke from Brocket-area grass fire can be seen from Lethbridge

Clouds of smoke seen from Lethbridge late Friday afternoon appears to be coming from a grass fire burning at least 50 kilometres west of the city.

The Blood Tribe Police told Global News a grass fire started in the community of Brocket and was moving in the direction of Fort Macleod, about 20 minutes away.

Smoke in our city being caused by a fire near Fort Macleod. — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) August 19, 2017

The City of Lethbridge tweeted the smoke residents were seeing was coming from a “fire near Fort Macleod.”

-With files from Joe Scarpelli