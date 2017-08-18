1000 Islands Poker Run set to draw thousands to Confederation Park

This weekend, poker boats will be speeding through the waters as over 70 vessels arrive in Kingston for the 30th annual 1000 Islands Poker Run.

“We’ll be bringing in some 70, 75 of the most powerful boats to ever run the waters of the mighty St. Lawrence River,” said organizer Bill Taylor, who adds water conditions appear ideal for this weekend.

READ MORE: 30th annual Kingston Sheepdog Trials festival brings hundreds to Grass Creek Park

The boats will start their run at Confederation Park before heading down the river with stops in Gananoque, Brockville and Prescott before zooming back to the limestone city.

Participants say it’s not just about collecting the best poker hand.

“It’s not about racing or winning anything, it’s about having fun and spending time with friends and family,” said participant David Clegg.

“It’s just a good weekend — nice water, good people,” Richard Gerth added. “It’s just a fun weekend to be on the water.”

For poker run veteran Dave Turnbull, it’s also family reunion of sorts.

“All these boaters, you may only see them once a year — it’s just a great time,” he said. “It’s like one great big family … that has a lot of fun.”

READ MORE: Kingston Show and Shine motorbike fundraiser draws hundreds

The muscle boats are expected to attract big crowds along the shoreline.

Taylor says the annual show attracts around 60,000 spectators watching from every shoreline, which also has an impact on the local economy as visitors fill restaurants and hotels.