August 21, 2017 7:00 am

Preliminary inquiry to begin for Calgary mother charged with murder of toddler

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Calgary police charged Fatim Bamba with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her 3-year-old son Isaiah Zoue.

A preliminary inquiry for a Calgary mother accused of killing her three-year-old son will get underway Monday.

Fatim Bamba, 29, is charged with the second-degree murder of Isaiah Zoue.

He was found dead inside Bamba’s Ranchlands home in January 2016. She was charged seven months later and has since been released on bail, under house-arrest.

Police said the little boy was asphyxiated and may have been dead inside the home for up to 24 hours before he was found.

At the end of the hearing, the provincial court judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Bamba to stand trial.

Global News