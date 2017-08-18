Nova Scotia man facing assault, weapons charges after barricading himself in home

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 45-year-old man with a slew of offences following an incident in North Sydney, N.S. earlier this week.

Officers were called to a home on Caledonia Street Wednesday afternoon after a man allegedly threatened his neighbour with a knife.

He then retreated into his home and refused to come out for more than five hours.

Police were eventually able to negotiate with the man and he came out of his home, where he was arrested.

Stewart Edward Whitty is now facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Whitty is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.