Standoff between North Sydney man and Cape Breton police ends after 5 hours

A 45-year-old man is in police custody after a five-hour standoff between the man and Cape Breton Regional Police was resolved peacefully.

Police say that officers successfully negotiated his surrender from his Caledonia Street home at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was then taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.

Police were originally called to the area at approximately 3:00 p.m. after a man allegedly threatened his neighbour with a knife before barricading himself in his home and refusing to come out.

Officers continue to investigate and they say charges are pending.

