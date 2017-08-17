Standoff between North Sydney man and Cape Breton police ends after 5 hours
A 45-year-old man is in police custody after a five-hour standoff between the man and Cape Breton Regional Police was resolved peacefully.
Police say that officers successfully negotiated his surrender from his Caledonia Street home at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The man was then taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for assessment.
Police were originally called to the area at approximately 3:00 p.m. after a man allegedly threatened his neighbour with a knife before barricading himself in his home and refusing to come out.
Officers continue to investigate and they say charges are pending.
