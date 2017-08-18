Education
Still no firm numbers on trained staff weeks before N.S. pre-primary launch

There are still no firm numbers of trained staff just weeks before the scheduled launch of the Nova Scotia government’s promised expansion of pre-primary classes for four-year-olds.

The Liberal government announced last month that 30 new classes for four-year-olds would be available at locations across the province this fall.

But the Education Department still has no firm numbers on staffing.

It says the province’s eight school boards are reporting “early interest” in job postings and that several competitions still haven’t closed.

The uncertainty leaves many parents unsure whether spots will be available.

The department said it has received 820 completed online pre-registrations from interested families so far.

