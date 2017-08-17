World
August 17, 2017 9:25 pm

Kingston’s Portuguese community raising funds for Portugal wildfire victims

Kingston's Portuguese Cultural Centre is raising funds for those affected by the wildfires this summer in Portugal.

Kingston’s Portuguese cultural centre is hosting a fundraising event on Aug. 19 to assist those affected by this summer’s wildfires in Portugal.

“There was a dry thunderstorm, and high winds caused a really powerful fire,” said Portuguese Cultural Centre treasurer António Macedo.

“It caught people in their cars while they were driving. They were cornered by the fire and burned alive in their cars.”

READ MORE: Forest fires in Portugal kill at least 62 people, many died in cars

Macedo says many members of the cultural centre have friends and family who were affected by the fires.

Funds will be raised through a charity soccer match at Caton’s Field as well as a dinner, dance and silent auction at the Portuguese Cultural Centre on Saturday at 6 p.m.
