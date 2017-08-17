Calgarians with ties to Barcelona mourn for victims, offer help for survivors

Calgarians with ties to Barcelona are reeling Thursday as the news of a devastating, deadly terrorist attack at the heart of one of Europe’s biggest tourists cities sinks in.

Thirteen people were killed and another 100 injured when a van plowed through several blocks of the popular, historic Las Ramblas district.

Jonatan Torrent moved to Calgary from Barcelona in 2012. He was on the phone first thing Thursday morning after hearing news of the attack.

“It’s horrible. I just contacted the main relatives and close friends to know how they are,” he said.

“There is no one injured or no problems with them, but still, it’s a big thing.”

He worries about the victim’s families and survivors, and also about the impact on his hometown.

“I don’t know even what to say because you saw this city since you are a kid and this happens. All the people that are close to you culturally, the same language, same background, it’s shocking.”

Professor Kenneth Brown was in Barcelona in February doing research.

He’s a Division Chair in Spanish studies at the University of Calgary and spent 12 years in Barcelona attending university and working.

“It’s a terrible act of violence and I feel sorry and condolences to the families of the victims and all of these lives have been lost for what? It’s quite sad,” he said.

Jeff Hanna, the owner of Barcelona Tavern in downtown Calgary, started his restaurant after falling in love with the Spanish city.

He wants to do something to help with any relief effort and plans to donate a percentage of sales and hold a silent auction.

“We’re hoping to get as much community support as we can to be able to do what we can just to give back and to help support all the victims on this tragic day,” Hanna said.

Torrent actually worked at the Barcelona Tavern when he first came to Calgary and plans to be at the event to do whatever he can to help his hometown recover.