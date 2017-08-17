Barcelona attack: Driss Oukabir named suspect after van plows into crowd

Police have identified Driss Oukabir as a suspect in a terror attack that they say left at least 12 dead in Barcelona Thursday evening.

Catalonia’s regional president said two people have been arrested, but it’s unclear if Oukabir was among those in custody.

READ MORE: Donald Trump immediately condemns terrorism following Barcelona attack

Oukabir is in his 20s, and is suspected to have rented the white Fiat van used in the attack that plowed into a crowd in the city’s busy Las Ramblas area, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais. He is reported to be a Moroccan citizen, and a legal resident of Spain.

READ MORE: What to know about the popular Las Ramblas district

The newspaper added that Oukabir was known to police, and had previously spent time in prison.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility of the attack, which injured at least 50 others, hours after it occurred.

READ MORE: At least 13 dead, 50 injured after terror attack in Barcelona’s city centre

“The perpetrators of the Barcelona attack are soldiers of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting coalition states,” the group’s new agency said, referring to a United States-led coalition against the Sunni militant group.

— With a file from Reuters