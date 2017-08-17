Kelowna’s greenway users advised of upcoming work

Work is about to get underway along a section of the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna because of this spring’s higher-than-normal freshet flows.

The high water levels have caused changes to Misison Creek which now require repair and refinement of the floodplain and fish habitat restoration work that was completed in 2016.

The Mission Creek Greenway dike on the south side of the creek between Casorso Road and Gordon Drive will remain open while the work is undertaken but Greenway users are advised to watch for construction crews and equipment, and respect signage to ensure the safety of all workers and the public.

“We’ll go in to maintain the floodplain and to modify three of the four meander notches that were built to provide fish spawning and rearing habitat for kokanee and rainbow trout,” project engineer Don Dobson said. “To that end, we’ll rebuild and reinforce berms along the old dike footprint to minimize erosion and prevent overflow into the side channel.”

The work will take place between August 21-23 and again in October.

For more information about the restoration work, click here.