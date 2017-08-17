Bay of Quinte waterfront property owners facing damage from shoreline erosion

Shoreline erosion is fast becoming an issue for property owners in the Bay of Quinte.

Jim Bergeron, who lives on Sunrise Drive in Prince Edward County, just south of Belleville, has experienced flooding on his property.

“We’re still absorbing the whole situation,” Bergeron said.

He considers himself lucky to have not had too much damage as a result of the flooding, but many of his neighbours with homes on the shoreline fared much worse.

“When I look around me and go up and down the street and talk to my neighbours, [it’s clear] this is going to go on for a little while, with the cleanup and followup, if you will.”

READ MORE: Prince Edward County under state of emergency over flooding risk

Terry Murphy, general manager of the Quinte Conservation Authority, says the organization has a backlog of waterfront property owners looking for help dealing with erosion caused by the flooding.

“I think in the last two months, we’ve done 65 site visits, which is a lot more than the normal routine,” Murphy said.

The conservation authority notes the water levels probably won’t fully recede until October and until those water levels drop, they won’t be able to fully assess the amount of erosion that’s taken place and what steps waterfront property owners can take.

“When the water has receded, we can actually see the shoreline and know what the damage is, so if people can wait until later in October … it would be best and save us some time also,” Murphy said.

WATCH: Prince Edward County a new tourist destination for Torontonians

Murphy says to try and help homeowners in the interim, the conservation authority is waving its site visit fee and reducing permit fees for work that may need to be done.

“The board had decided that we would reduce the actual permit fees by 50 per cent,” Murphy said.

The conservation authority is currently so busy with requests that it could take two or three weeks before it is able to send someone out to properties to assess erosion damage.