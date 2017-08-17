51 tickets issued to off-trail explorers at Albion Falls since July

The City of Hamilton issued 15 trespassing tickets on Wednesday at Albion Falls to those ignoring the posted signs and newly installed fencing following numerous reports of rope rescues in the area.

The persistent off-trail exploration has prompted the city to issue a reminder that by-law enforcement officers are on patrol and will continue to give out the $135 trespassing tickets.

51 tickets have been handed out since bylaw enforcement at the Falls began on July 17.

In the interest of public safety, hikers are asked to stick to the marked trails and viewing platforms, as there is no safe access to the bottom of the falls and swimming in the area is prohibited.