Denis Shapovalov confident heading into U.S. Open qualifying

Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov says he’s more confident than ever heading into U.S. Open qualifying.
READ MORE: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov upsets Rafael Nadal at Rogers Cup
But the 18-year-old says he may still be two or three years away from playing consistently at the top level.
Shapovalov addressed the media in Montreal Thursday before he heads to New York for the qualifying tournament.
READ MORE: Shapovalov loses Rogers Cup semifinal, misses out on playing Roger Federer in final
Earlier, he spent an hour and a half running through drills during a practice session with coach Martin Laurendeau.
WATCH BELOW: Canada’s rising tennis star
Shapovalov shot from 143rd to 67th in the ATP singles ranking after an unexpected run to the Rogers Cup semifinal last week.
READ MORE: Rogers Cup in Montreal sets world record for attendance
He is the youngest player ever to reach the semifinals of a Masters Series tournament.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.