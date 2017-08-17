Sports
August 17, 2017 1:45 pm
Updated: August 17, 2017 1:49 pm

Denis Shapovalov confident heading into U.S. Open qualifying

By The Canadian Press

Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France during quarter-final play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament Friday August 11, 2017 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov says he’s more confident than ever heading into U.S. Open qualifying.

But the 18-year-old says he may still be two or three years away from playing consistently at the top level.

Shapovalov addressed the media in Montreal Thursday before he heads to New York for the qualifying tournament.

Earlier, he spent an hour and a half running through drills during a practice session with coach Martin Laurendeau.

Shapovalov shot from 143rd to 67th in the ATP singles ranking after an unexpected run to the Rogers Cup semifinal last week.

He is the youngest player ever to reach the semifinals of a Masters Series tournament.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

