Denis Shapovalov confident heading into U.S. Open qualifying

Rising Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov says he’s more confident than ever heading into U.S. Open qualifying.

READ MORE: Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov upsets Rafael Nadal at Rogers Cup

But the 18-year-old says he may still be two or three years away from playing consistently at the top level.

Shapovalov and coach Martin Laurendeau working on volleys and groundstrokes. Expected to practice for another hour @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/ZpvzTGfkVq Story continues below — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) August 17, 2017

Shapovalov addressed the media in Montreal Thursday before he heads to New York for the qualifying tournament.

READ MORE: Shapovalov loses Rogers Cup semifinal, misses out on playing Roger Federer in final

Earlier, he spent an hour and a half running through drills during a practice session with coach Martin Laurendeau.

WATCH BELOW: Canada’s rising tennis star

.@denis_shapo warming up for practice. Shot up world rankings after semi-final at Rogers Cup. Went from 143 to 67 in world @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/b8YY2RAAAI — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) August 17, 2017

Shapovalov shot from 143rd to 67th in the ATP singles ranking after an unexpected run to the Rogers Cup semifinal last week.

READ MORE: Rogers Cup in Montreal sets world record for attendance

He is the youngest player ever to reach the semifinals of a Masters Series tournament.